Dengue fever advisory issued

KARACHI: Dengue fever threat looms large throughout the country, as the Met Office has advised the stakeholders for pre-emptive measures to control the disease.

In an advisory it said that the dengue fever threat is expected to remain in the country until December 5 because of a favorable weather conditions. It said that the disease has deepened its roots over the past one decade.

The fever may hit several parts of the country like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Multan in the post-monsoon rains, it said.

Temperatures between 26 Celsius and 29 Celsius and 60 percent humidity with a 27 mm of rainfall help the dengue’s reproduction and growth.

