India foreign minister says he spoke to Blinken, US NSA about Sikh separatist murder

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 07:38pm
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister on Friday said he spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about Canadian allegations on New Delhi’s possible involvement in the June killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

“They shared U.S. views and assessments on this whole situation and I explained to them at some length … a summary of the concerns which I had,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a Hudson Institute event in Washington D.C.

