BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Copper set for second consecutive quarter of decline

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 12:25pm

Copper prices rose on Friday but were on track for a second straight quarter of decline, as rising inventories and a rally in the dollar weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.7% to $8,275.50 per metric ton by 0556 GMT.

The contract was down 0.5% on a quarterly basis and was also set for the second straight month of decline.

The dollar index rose 3% so far this quarter, on track for the best quarterly performance in a year.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. LME copper inventories leaped 140% so far this quarter to 167,825 tons, the biggest quarterly increase in 18 years.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for public holidays and will reopen on Oct. 9.

China’s property market troubles keep copper near four-month low

LME zinc is on track for its best quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2022, up 10.7% so far.

LME lead rebounded 4.5% so far this quarter, following two quarters of decline.

LME nickel was on track for the third straight quarter of decline.

It is the worst performer of all LME base metals, down 36.4% year-to-date.

LME tin is set for its first quarterly drop since the third quarter of 2022 because of a big fall in August.

Yet tin is the only LME base metal to register a gain so far this year, up 2.1%.

