Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund (Primark), 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Rani Pur, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Halani, 800 bales of Karundi were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,650 per maund, 200 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,850 per maund, 500 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester fiber was available at Rs 378 kg.

