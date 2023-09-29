Pakistan welcomes efforts for peace in Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the positive outcome of the dialogue, held in Riyadh from 14 to 18 September 2023, between the officials of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman, aimed at achieving a road map for the peace process in Yemen.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan also lauds the Saudi initiative of dialogue between the Saudi Defence Minister and the Sana’a delegation.

“It reflects the positive intent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the sagacious stewardship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in standing with Yemen and its people and encouraging the Yemeni parties to engage in a dialogue towards achieving a comprehensive, enduring and amicable political solution, under the United Nations’ auspices,” read the statement.

Through the statement, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s principled support for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation.

