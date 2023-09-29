Farrukh Habib, brother, four others held in Gwadar

GWADAR: Authorities have achieved yet another success in their ongoing crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers following the incidents of violence of May 9 as now they have succeeded in picking up a party stalwart and former federal minister Farrukh Habib, his brother and four others, who had gone into hiding, from Gwadar on Thursday.

According to reports, all six of them have been shifted to an undisclosed location.

Confirming the news, the party’s spokesman has said that one man dressed in a police uniform and seven to eight men in plainclothes came to the place where Farrukh was staying along with five others and whisked them away without arrest warrants. The spokesman has expressed the hope that all those taken into custody would be produced in a court of law as per law.