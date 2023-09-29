BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23    30-Sep-23      100% (F)       13-Sep-23      30-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                  22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23      NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                            23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23      NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @        24-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                            29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit               29-Sep-23    1-Oct-23       30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank
Ltd.                               25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23       NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23       15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd.                               28-Sep-23    5-Oct-23       50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            29-Sep-23    5-Oct-23       18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23       600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                     5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23      NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd.         6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23      NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                  6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23      20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                  7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23      25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.          7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23      30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                            8-Oct-23     14-Oct-23      10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited          9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23      NIL                           16-Oct-23
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd                 9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23      NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited              10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23      15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23      NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited          10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23      60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23      NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited             12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23      20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Shield Corporation Limited         11-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Hum Network Limited                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                            13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.            13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited     13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Clover Pakistan Limited            13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23                                    19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited       13-Oct-23    20-Oct-23      5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Pakistan PVC Ltd.                  14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23      NIL                           20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23      50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd.    14-Oct-23    21-Oct-23      100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Popular Islamic Modaraba           16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      4.557% (F)     12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                            16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                   16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited          17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                            17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.              17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                      17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23      130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited              17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      NIL                           24-Oct-23
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Ltd.                               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      NIL                           24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.        18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited     18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23      50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

