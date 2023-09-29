KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd. 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd. 6-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Interloop Limited 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 GOC (PAK) Limited 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 25% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 30% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 8-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 10% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 MAC PAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Hub Power Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23 Descon Oxychem Limited 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 Shield Corporation Limited 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Hum Network Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 National Foods Limited. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Clover Pakistan Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Macter International Limited 13-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 5.40% (F) 11-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Pakistan PVC Ltd. 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 NIL 20-Oct-23 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 50% (F) 12-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd. 14-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 100% (F) 12-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Popular Islamic Modaraba 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 4.557% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 MCB Investment Management Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Corp Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 TPL Properties Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 TPL Trakker Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Matco Foods Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Ismail Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Rupali Polyester Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Thal Limited. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Amreli Steels Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd. 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023