ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s 266 general seats cover a total population of Pakistan’s 241,499,431 persons and those of 593 general seats of the provincial assemblies have a population of 239,135,568 persons— showing an increase of 33,814,805 persons in the country’s total population in one year in comparison with the results of last year’s delimitation of constituencies of the assemblies when the net population was recorded at 207,684, 626 individuals.

Of the 266 general seats of the total 326 seats of NA, Punjab has 141 general seats of the total 173 seats, covering a population of 127,688,922 people, Sindh has 61 general seats of the 75 total seats, with a population of 55,696,147, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 45 general seats of 55 total seats, with a population of 40,856,097, Balochistan has 16 general seats, of 20 total seats, with population of 14,894,402 and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has three seats, all general, with a population of 2,363,863 individuals.

These details are part of the preliminary report and preliminary lists of the delimited constituencies of the assemblies issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

Delimitations: ECP to issue initial constituency lists tomorrow

The data shows that in NA, the population quota per seat for Punjab is 905,595, for Sindh it is 913,052, KP 907,913, Balochistan 930,900 and ICT 787,954 persons.

Of the 593 general seats out of the total 749 seats of provincial assemblies, Punjab Assembly has 297 generals seats, out of total 371 seats, with a population of 127,688,922 individuals, Sindh has 130 general seats, out of the total 168 seats, with a population of 55,696,147, KP has 115 general seats, of the total 145 seats, having population of 40,856,097 and Balochistan has 51 general of the total 65 seats, having a population of 14,894,402 people.

The population quota per seat for Punjab is 429,929, Sindh 428,432, KP 355,270 and Balochistan 292,047 persons.

In the delimitation 2022, carried out by the ECP, the country’s total population was 207,684,626— showing an increase of 33,814,805 persons in the last one year as per the results of digital census 2023 notified by the former federal government on August 7.

Section 21(1) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that for delimiting the constituencies, the ECP may receive and consider representations, hold inquiries, summon witnesses and record evidence, and shall prepare and publish a preliminary report and list of constituencies specifying the areas proposed to be included in each constituency.

Section 22(2) of the same law reads that the commission shall invite representations in respect of the preliminary report within a period of 30 days from the date of publication. The entire delimitation exercise is scheduled to complete on November 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023