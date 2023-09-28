Punjab govt, CBD initiate Rs8bn drainage project

LAHORE: To address the problem of pounding Walton Road after rains, the Punjab government and Central Business District (CBD) Punjab have started a water drainage project at the cost of Rs8 billion and it will be completed in 120 days.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the sites of Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defence Mor flyover projects here on Wednesday.

He further told the newsmen that drainage of the rainwater was a big issue in the area around Walton Road and it will soon be resolved. He added that they have contacted the Cantonment Board for drainage of rainwater from Walton Road.

On Avastin injection, he said they were apprehending the accused involved in the injection scandal. “No leniency will be shown to the people involved in the scandal, irrespective of their influence. We made a promise to provide justice to the victims and it will be fulfilled at any cost,” he added.

Talking about the two projects, he averred that the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be completed soon; they were to open the underpass next month, adding that the Ghora Chowk Flyover project would be completed before the stipulated period.

“It was our utmost effort to complete both projects as soon as possible while maintaining high standards. In the coming few days, a few roads will be opened to maintain traffic flow,” he added.

On Zafar Ali Plastic Road, he said it was a unique project and the Punjab Communication and Works Department has done splendid work; the benefit of a plastic Road was that it absorbs rainwater and does not break up.

“The plastic road at Zafar Ali Road was completed at the cost of Rs20 million, otherwise a conventional road of the same length would have cost Rs60 million. It was our effort to construct plastic roads in different areas of Lahore,” he added.

He was also hopeful that the Shahdara Flyover project, which also includes the construction of the Ravi Bridge, would be completed soon. “The condition of small roads in Lahore was in bad condition and thus they will soon be repaired while no trees were being cut during the construction work,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the inspection of the projects, the CM directed the relevant officials to make excellent traffic arrangements to maintain traffic flow during the construction work. He also stressed completing the projects within the stipulated period.

On this occasion, CBD CEO Imran Amin told the CM that with the completion of both projects, a signal-free corridor will be built from the Centre Point up to Defence Mor. “A dual-lane underpass was being built at Khalid Butt Chowk while a 742-meter-long flyover comprising triple-lane was being constructed at Ghora Chowk Defence Mor. Moreover, repair of other roads linked with the project will be ensured,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023