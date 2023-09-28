New chairman highlights BISP’s praiseworthy role

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has said that BISP’s social welfare initiatives are playing a pivotal role in extending crucial support to disadvantaged individuals and families, enabling them to access essential resources and opportunities for personal and socio-economic development.

He shared these views in a meeting with a delegation of senior government officials from Gilgit-Baltistan including the ministers.

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed was also present in the meeting. According to an official statement, a comprehensive discussion was held on the wellbeing and welfare of BISP beneficiaries in GB. “The participants also delved into various aspects of BISP and its wide array of initiatives, which encompass programmes such as Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashounuma, Dynamic Registry, Benazir Social Protection Accounts and more,” the press release added.

Furthermore, the delegation was briefed on the facilitative measures in place for the disbursement of payments and the registration process for BISP beneficiaries in GB.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the Chairperson of the BISP.

The president approved the appointment under Section 5 (3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010.

Saqib is known for his work for social mobilisation, poverty alleviation, microfinance, and education management.

He is a social entrepreneur, development practitioner, former civil servant and author.

He is the founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation, which is believed to be the world’s largest Islamic microfinance organisation that provides interest-free loans to the “most deserving segments” of society. He was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on poverty alleviation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023