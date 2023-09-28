BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New chairman highlights BISP’s praiseworthy role

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Amjad Saqib has said that BISP’s social welfare initiatives are playing a pivotal role in extending crucial support to disadvantaged individuals and families, enabling them to access essential resources and opportunities for personal and socio-economic development.

He shared these views in a meeting with a delegation of senior government officials from Gilgit-Baltistan including the ministers.

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed was also present in the meeting. According to an official statement, a comprehensive discussion was held on the wellbeing and welfare of BISP beneficiaries in GB. “The participants also delved into various aspects of BISP and its wide array of initiatives, which encompass programmes such as Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashounuma, Dynamic Registry, Benazir Social Protection Accounts and more,” the press release added.

Furthermore, the delegation was briefed on the facilitative measures in place for the disbursement of payments and the registration process for BISP beneficiaries in GB.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the Chairperson of the BISP.

The president approved the appointment under Section 5 (3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010.

Saqib is known for his work for social mobilisation, poverty alleviation, microfinance, and education management.

He is a social entrepreneur, development practitioner, former civil servant and author.

He is the founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation, which is believed to be the world’s largest Islamic microfinance organisation that provides interest-free loans to the “most deserving segments” of society. He was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on poverty alleviation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi BISP Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib BISP social welfare

Comments

1000 characters

New chairman highlights BISP’s praiseworthy role

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

Read more stories