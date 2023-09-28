Newspaper holiday

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will observe Friday, September 29, 2023 as closed holiday on account of EID MILAD-UN-NABI.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Saturday, September 30, 2023, whereas the eveningers not appearing on Friday, September 29, 2023, may bring out their issues on Saturday, September 30, 2023, if they so desire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023