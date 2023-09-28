BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Oil            Shipping Corp.     26-09-2023
B-2/B-3           New Asoura     Load           Evergreen Shipping
                                 Cement         & Logistics        22-09-2023
B-8/B-9           Independent    Disc Load      Raizeda            25-09-2023
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Skyfall        Load Talc      Crystal Sea        23-09-2023
                                 Powder         Services Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10         Bao Lai        Disc           Legend Shipping    26-09-2023
                                 General        & Logistic
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Vintage        Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      26-09-2023
                  Reef                          Agency
Nmb-1             Al Fager-1     Load           Latif Trading      09-07-2023
                                 Wheat          Company
                                 Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Singapore      Disc Load      OOCL               26-09-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Zhong Gu       Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping
                  Ji Nan         Container      Agency             26-09-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bochem            27-09-2023     D/3302 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Marengo                                                              Pvt. Ltd
Pvt Flora         27-09-2023     D/7500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Colombo           27-09-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
X-Press           27-09-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Anglesey                                                      Shipping Agency
Highway           27-09-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Dm Emerald        28-09-2023     L/10000 Ethanol                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ever Useful       28-09-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Saehan
Kostar            27-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              PVT Flora      Chemicals      Alpine          Sep. 26, 2023
MW-2              Berden         Wheat          East Wind       Sep. 25, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Kapta          Coal           Ocean World     Sep. 26, 2023
                  Dimitrios
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Soyabean       Sea Trade       Sep. 25, 2023
                  Tanzanite      oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Sep. 26, 2023
                  Seleter
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK                  -do-
                  Monica
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Sep. 26, 2023
                  Greenwich
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BeksHalil      Wheat          East Wind       Sep. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Bida        LNG            GSA             Sep. 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
Neutron Sound     Gas oil        Alpine                         Sep. 27, 2023
Avra              Coal           International                           -do-
                                 Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Seleter           Container      GAC                           Sept. 27, 2023
MSC Monica        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Bida           LNG            GSA                                     -do-
PVT Flora         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sunrey            Mogas          Alpine                        Sept. 27, 2023
Yankul Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Sea Bird          Wheat          North Star                              -do-
Dignity           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Talara            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Merietta          Canola Seed    Ocean World                             -do-
Southern
Unicorn           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey           Container      GAC                           Sept. 27, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
APL Le
Havre             Container      GAC                           Sept. 28, 2023
=============================================================================

