KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 26-09-2023 B-2/B-3 New Asoura Load Evergreen Shipping Cement & Logistics 22-09-2023 B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Raizeda 25-09-2023 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Skyfall Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-09-2023 Powder Services Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-10 Bao Lai Disc Legend Shipping 26-09-2023 General & Logistic Cargo B-16/B-17 Vintage Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 26-09-2023 Reef Agency Nmb-1 Al Fager-1 Load Latif Trading 09-07-2023 Wheat Company Straw ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL 26-09-2023 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Zhong Gu Disc Load Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Container Agency 26-09-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bochem 27-09-2023 D/3302 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Marengo Pvt. Ltd Pvt Flora 27-09-2023 D/7500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Colombo 27-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan X-Press 27-09-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Anglesey Shipping Agency Highway 27-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Dm Emerald 28-09-2023 L/10000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Ever Useful 28-09-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Saehan Kostar 27-09-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine Sep. 26, 2023 MW-2 Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 25, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Kapta Coal Ocean World Sep. 26, 2023 Dimitrios ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Soyabean Sea Trade Sep. 25, 2023 Tanzanite oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Sep. 26, 2023 Seleter QICT MSC Container MSC PAK -do- Monica ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sep. 26, 2023 Greenwich ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BeksHalil Wheat East Wind Sep. 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Bida LNG GSA Sep. 26, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Sep. 27, 2023 Avra Coal International -do- Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Seleter Container GAC Sept. 27, 2023 MSC Monica Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Bida LNG GSA -do- PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Sunrey Mogas Alpine Sept. 27, 2023 Yankul Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Sea Bird Wheat North Star -do- Dignity Palm oil Alpine -do- Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do- Talara Mogas Alpine -do- Merietta Canola Seed Ocean World -do- Southern Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do- Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= X-Press Bardsey Container GAC Sept. 27, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- APL Le Havre Container GAC Sept. 28, 2023 =============================================================================

