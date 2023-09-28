KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Sargodha Oil Shipping Corp. 26-09-2023
B-2/B-3 New Asoura Load Evergreen Shipping
Cement & Logistics 22-09-2023
B-8/B-9 Independent Disc Load Raizeda 25-09-2023
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Skyfall Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-09-2023
Powder Services Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10 Bao Lai Disc Legend Shipping 26-09-2023
General & Logistic
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Vintage Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 26-09-2023
Reef Agency
Nmb-1 Al Fager-1 Load Latif Trading 09-07-2023
Wheat Company
Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL 26-09-2023
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Zhong Gu Disc Load Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Container Agency 26-09-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bochem 27-09-2023 D/3302 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Marengo Pvt. Ltd
Pvt Flora 27-09-2023 D/7500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Colombo 27-09-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
X-Press 27-09-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Anglesey Shipping Agency
Highway 27-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Dm Emerald 28-09-2023 L/10000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Ever Useful 28-09-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Saehan
Kostar 27-09-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine Sep. 26, 2023
MW-2 Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 25, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Kapta Coal Ocean World Sep. 26, 2023
Dimitrios
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Soyabean Sea Trade Sep. 25, 2023
Tanzanite oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Sep. 26, 2023
Seleter
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK -do-
Monica
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sep. 26, 2023
Greenwich
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BeksHalil Wheat East Wind Sep. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Bida LNG GSA Sep. 26, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine Sep. 27, 2023
Avra Coal International -do-
Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Seleter Container GAC Sept. 27, 2023
MSC Monica Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Bida LNG GSA -do-
PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Sunrey Mogas Alpine Sept. 27, 2023
Yankul Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Sea Bird Wheat North Star -do-
Dignity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do-
Talara Mogas Alpine -do-
Merietta Canola Seed Ocean World -do-
Southern
Unicorn Palm oil Alpine -do-
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey Container GAC Sept. 27, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
APL Le
Havre Container GAC Sept. 28, 2023
=============================================================================
