BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)          25-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      30-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                   22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                            23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Limited                       23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @         24-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                              25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Limited                    29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit                29-Sep-23    1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank
Ltd.                                25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd.                                28-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             29-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                      5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd.          6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                   7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.           7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limited                 8-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd                  9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited           9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited           10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited                             10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Shield Corporation Limited          11-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Hum Network Limited                 12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Clover Pakistan Limited             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23                                   19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited        13-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd          14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Pakistan PVC Ltd.                   14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     NIL                           20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd                                 14-Oct-23    21-Oct-23     100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
Popular Islamic Modaraba            16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     4.557% (F)     12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                    16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Limited                             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.               17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                       17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Ltd                                 17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd.         18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                             18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Biafo Industries Limited            17-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        13-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Artistic Denim Mills Limited        17-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     35% (F)        13-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Nishat Mills Ltd.                   18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited              18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.             19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited             19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
NetSol Technologies Limited         19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
First UDL Modaraba                  19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     NIL                           25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref)       19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)                       25-Oct-23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited          19-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     15% (F)        17-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited             17-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
AL-Khair Gadoon Ltd.                18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd.           18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited          18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ittehad Chemicals Limted            19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Kohinoor Mills Limited              19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Sindh Modaraba                      19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     12.5% (F)      17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd.                       19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Dadex Eternit Limited               19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pak Datacom Limited                 19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     90% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                     19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                        19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited                             19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited                             20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Millat Tractors Ltd.                20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     150% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd.                       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited        20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Punjab Oil Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     15% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd.                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                             20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited                             24-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        20-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba                17-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
First Al-Noor Modaraba              20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Buxly Paints Ltd.                   20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited          20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.        20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Javedan Corporation Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     60% (F)        18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited                             20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd.          21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     60% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited          21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     60% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd.             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     10% (F)
10% (B)                             19-Oct-23    27-Oct-23
Arctic Textile Mills
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.            21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     60% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Limited                             21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     30% (F)        19-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Nimir Resins Limited                21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
United Brands Limited               21-Oct-23    27-Oct-23                                   27-Oct-23
Shahtaj Textile Limited             18-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     65% (F)        16-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited                  19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     32% (F)        17-Oct-23      28-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Limited                             22-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     20% (F)        19-Oct-23      28-Oct-23
Aisha Steel Mills Limited
Convt Cum. Pref                     22-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Aisha Steel Mills Limited
(Pref.Shares)                       22-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Aisha Steel Mills Limited           22-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
Nina Industries Limited             27-Oct-23    30-Oct-23     NIL                           30-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                                                        10% Bonus
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

