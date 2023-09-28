KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd. 6-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Interloop Limited 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 GOC (PAK) Limited 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 25% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 30% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 8-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 10% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Hub Power Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 MAC PAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23 Descon Oxychem Limited 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 Shield Corporation Limited 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Hum Network Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 National Foods Limited. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Clover Pakistan Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Macter International Limited 13-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 5.40% (F) 11-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 50% (F) 12-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Pakistan PVC Ltd. 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 NIL 20-Oct-23 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 14-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 100% (F) 12-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 Popular Islamic Modaraba 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 4.557% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Properties Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 TPL Trakker Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Matco Foods Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Corp Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 MCB Investment Management Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Rupali Polyester Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Ismail Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Thal Limited. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Amreli Steels Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd. 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Biafo Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 13-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 17-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 35% (F) 13-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Cherat Cement Company Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Nishat Mills Ltd. 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Dynea Pakistan Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd. 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23 Kohinoor Energy Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23 NetSol Technologies Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23 First UDL Modaraba 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 NIL 25-Oct-23 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref) 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 15% (F) 25-Oct-23 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 19-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 15% (F) 17-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Security Papers Limited 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 110% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 AL-Khair Gadoon Ltd. 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd. 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Habib Rice Product Limited 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 12.5% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Kohinoor Mills Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Sindh Modaraba 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 12.5% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd. 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Dadex Eternit Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Pak Datacom Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 90% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 OLP Modaraba 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Millat Tractors Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 150% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 K-Electric Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 15% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Allied Rental Modaraba 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Grays Leasing Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 24-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 First Habib Modaraba 17-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 First Al-Noor Modaraba 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Buxly Paints Ltd. 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 J.K.Spinning Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd. 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Javedan Corporation Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 60% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd. 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 60% (F) 19-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 60% (F) 19-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd. 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 10% (F) 10% (B) 19-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Arctic Textile Mills Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd. 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 60% (F) 19-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 30% (F) 19-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Nimir Resins Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 United Brands Limited 21-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Shahtaj Textile Limited 18-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 65% (F) 16-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 32% (F) 17-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 Bolan Castings Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited 22-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 20% (F) 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 Aisha Steel Mills Limited Convt Cum. Pref 22-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 Aisha Steel Mills Limited (Pref.Shares) 22-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 22-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 Nina Industries Limited 27-Oct-23 30-Oct-23 NIL 30-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus Chenab Limited NIL 9-Oct-23 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023