BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks inch up on energy boost; real estate shares fall after Jefferies downgrade

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 04:21pm

London stocks reversed course on Wednesday in choppy trading helped by gains in energy and healthcare shares, while real estate stocks fell after Jefferies analysts said London’s embattled office market is in ‘rental recession’.

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes inched up 0.1% by 0836 GMT.

Energy stocks gained 0.5%, boosted by a 7% jump in Ithaca Energy after Britain gave the greenlight for developing the Rosebank oil and gas field in UK North Sea.

“Ithaca Energy has been on a roller coaster ride since its launch onto the London market, weighed down partly by the windfall tax.

So, the approval marks a ray of light for the company,“ Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel, further aiding energy stocks, as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter.

London’s embattled office market is in ‘rental recession’ as volumes of empty space across the capital’s West End, City and Canary Wharf business districts hit a 30-year high, analysts at Jefferies said.

Land Securities, British Land, Derwent London and Great Portland Estates fell between 1% and 3% after Jefferies downgraded all the stocks.

The broader real estate index fell 0.9%.

London stocks extend losses, ASOS touches over 2-month low

After the pandemic, the roll-out of flexible working policies for employees - work-from-home and hybrid working setups - from businesses and corporate companies has partly dampened demand for huge office rental spaces.

Healthcare stocks were up 0.6%.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will discuss the risk that patients on Wegovy, Ozempic or similar drugs may suffer certain complications under anaesthesia that can lead to pneumonia, according to an agenda posted on the regulator’s website.

Flutter shares rose 1.1% after the Fanduel and Paddy Power owner said it had bought an initial 51% stake in Serbia’s number two sports betting and gaming operator MaxBet for 141 million euros ($148.95 million).

London stocks

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks inch up on energy boost; real estate shares fall after Jefferies downgrade

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories