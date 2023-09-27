BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
DGKC 44.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.42%)
FABL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.9%)
GGL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
HBL 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.78%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
MLCF 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.99%)
OGDC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.76%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
PIBTL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PIOC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.49%)
PPL 73.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
PRL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SSGC 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.64%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By 12.8 (0.28%)
BR30 16,632 Increased By 86.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 46,400 Increased By 122.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 11:23am

Most Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht and the Malaysian ringgit losing the most, as strength in the greenback continued to prevail after hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric led US Treasury yields to scale multi-year highs.

The Thai baht weakened as much as 0.4% by 0311 GMT and the Malaysian ringgit by as much as 0.4%, the two currencies hitting their lowest levels since Nov. 10, 2022.

The baht, which has already lost more than 1% so far this week, has been pressured by capital outflows largely due to wider rate differentials - the interest rate difference between two countries - and the prospects of a higher import bill if international crude oil prices keep surging to new highs.

The uptick in oil prices, which have climbed nearly 9% so far this month, has led to increased concern over inflationary pressures in net importers such as Thailand and India.

The Indian rupee was largely flat in early trade, on track however to mark its worst quarter in three.

The rupee has been at risk of slipping to a record low against the dollar, but likely intervention from India’s central bank has kept it above an all-time low hit last October.

The Bank of Thailand’s policy decision is due later on Wednesday, and the central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, according to a Reuters poll, although a few economists still expect one final hike.

Thai baht leads Asian currencies lower, pressured by dollar

A potential 25-basis-point hike could give some lift to the baht, said analysts at Maybank.

“However, any support the THB (baht) receives from the hike we believe is likely to just be temporary. External factors related to USD strength and ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates would still keep weighing on the currency,” the Maybank analysts said.

The US dollar index last stood at 106.20, having peaked at a 10-month high of 106.26 on Tuesday.

In Asia, the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The yield on Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.89%, the highest level since March 24.

Bucking the sombre mood, the Philippines peso appreciated as much as 0.4%, poised for its best session in more than a week.

Stocks in emerging Asia were largely mixed, with those in Malaysia and India retreating over 0.3%, each. While shares in the Philippines and Indonesia advanced 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

Asian currencies Thai baht

Comments

1000 characters

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Read more stories