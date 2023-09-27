BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
BIPL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.46%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.74%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
GGL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.55%)
HUBC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
MLCF 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
OGDC 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
PAEL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
PIOC 85.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
PPL 72.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,652 Increased By 8 (0.17%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 40.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 46,331 Increased By 53.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,164 Increased By 12.3 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks edge up on recovery signs, support vows

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 09:42am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Wednesday, after data showed declines in industrial profits were easing on the back of policy support, with the central bank’s vow to bolster the recovery also helping sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both added 0.3% by the midday recess. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.7%.

** The broad Asia stock markets traded mixed and benchmark US Treasury yields were near multi-year highs, as investors sour on both stocks and bonds amid worries about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms fell 11.7% year-on-year for the first eight months, narrowing from a 15.5% contraction for the first seven months, potentially suggesting a modest recovery is beginning to take root for some businesses.

** China’s central bank said it would step up policy adjustments and implement monetary policy in a “precise and forceful” manner to support an economy whose recovery was improving with “increasing momentum”.

** The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reaffirmed its stance of keeping the yuan stable and preventing the risk of currency overshooting, helped the yuan to rebound on Wednesday.

** By midday, foreign investors bought a net 3 billion yuan ($410.72 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect.

** Shares in healthcare, new energy rose 2.4% and 2% respectively, and construction engineering companies were up 1.6%.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants advanced 0.6%.

** The chairman of China Evergrande Group has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the embattled developer whose outlook has already darkened significantly this week.

** Shares of Evergrande were up 1.3%.

China stocks China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks edge up on recovery signs, support vows

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Read more stories