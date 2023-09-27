ABL organises ‘beach cleaning’ event

KARACHI: The Allied Bank Limited on Tuesday organised a beach cleaning activity at SeaView here. The senior staff members of ABL participated in the beach cleaning activity, aiming at making the climate and beachside pollution free.

Talking to Business Recorder, Chief Manager Green Banking of ABL Siraj Qadir said that the activity is part of an awareness drive to curb sea pollution.

“We want to secure marine life,” he said, adding that ABL has been engaged with local authorities for the purpose.

