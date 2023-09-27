Easier trend continues on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

2000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,375 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalnagar were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 17,950 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichaewatni were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Chistian and 400 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 kg.

