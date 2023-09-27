National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Justice Maqbool Baqar(Retd.) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh

TEXT: I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day, highlighting the importance of newspaper readership in the country. National Newspaper Readership Day is an extremely relevant day to establish and promote the habit of reading in Pakistan.

In this digital age and time, one cannot deny the importance of newspapers as they provide us with news with facts and information with sources. The Government of Sindh wholeheartedly supports the National Newspaper Readership Day and urges the entire nation to develop a habit of reading newspapers and checking facts before falling prey to fake news and rumors. Let’s just join hands for this cause of combatting fake news. We should also instill the habit of reading newspapers in our children as well so that they grow up to become responsible and socially aware citizens of Pakistan. With this, I would like to once again appreciate the step taken by APNS and acknowledge their efforts for the said cause. Here’s wishing to celebrate National Newspaper Readership Day for years and years to come.

