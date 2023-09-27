BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Justice Maqbool Baqar(Retd.) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh

Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

TEXT: I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day, highlighting the importance of newspaper readership in the country. National Newspaper Readership Day is an extremely relevant day to establish and promote the habit of reading in Pakistan.

In this digital age and time, one cannot deny the importance of newspapers as they provide us with news with facts and information with sources. The Government of Sindh wholeheartedly supports the National Newspaper Readership Day and urges the entire nation to develop a habit of reading newspapers and checking facts before falling prey to fake news and rumors. Let’s just join hands for this cause of combatting fake news. We should also instill the habit of reading newspapers in our children as well so that they grow up to become responsible and socially aware citizens of Pakistan. With this, I would like to once again appreciate the step taken by APNS and acknowledge their efforts for the said cause. Here’s wishing to celebrate National Newspaper Readership Day for years and years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Newspaper Readership Day Justice Maqbool Baqar(Retd.)

Comments

1000 characters

National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Justice Maqbool Baqar(Retd.) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories