KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 26, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
317,572,805 197,799,156 8,344,105,918 4,978,132,058
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 866,720,135 (912,329,008) (45,608,873)
Local Individuals 11,128,420,446 (10,949,646,971) 178,773,475
Local Corporates 6059742725 (6,192,907,327) -133164602.4
===============================================================================
