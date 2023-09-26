BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
‘Untold Music Festival’ to debut at Expo City Dubai in February

  • Event will take place from February 15 to 18
BR Life & Style Published 26 Sep, 2023 07:02pm

The Untold Music Festival is making its Middle East debut at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18, 2024, reported Trade Arabia on Tuesday.

The first round of 5,000 tickets for four days and four nights are all set to go on sale on October 3, and will be available to those who register at www.untold.ae.

The festival is expecting over 70,000 attendees each day and over 280,000 over the course of four days.

Dubai retains position as world’s top destination for tourism FDI in 2021

The festival will be presented in partnership with Expo City Dubai, and will feature music genres ranging from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more, added the report.

The festival has not released any further details about the artist line-up.

‘Untold Europe’, which recently concluded, hosted some well-known global performers such as Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, DJ Bliss, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, among others.

This year, Untold Europe is considered in the top three festivals in the continent, among Tomorrowland and Glastonbury.

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

Untold Europe ranks sixth in the world among Top 100 Festivals according to DJ Mag, alongside Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, Glastonbury, EDC Las Vegas, and Coachella.

Those who register early will be able to access a special price for the four-day fesival which will be priced at AED 500 ($136), instead of AED1,500.

For an upgraded experience, attendees will be able to avail an early bird four-day VIP pass for AED1,200 instead of AED2,500.

The festival will also feature added attractions such as fireworks and laser shows.

Picasso masterpiece begins pre-auction tour in Dubai

