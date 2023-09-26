Apple’s software update on iPhone 12 limited to France

BRUSSELS: Apple’s software update on its iPhone 12 was limited to France, Belgian industry regulator BIPT-IBPT told Reuters in an emailed statement despite the latter having requested the same update.

Apple had pledged to update the software to defuse a row over radiation levels from iPhone 12 handsets, after France suspended sales of the phones earlier this month following tests it said found breaches of radiation exposure limits.

The radiation warning in France, based on results of tests that differ from those carried out in other countries, has prompted concerns across Europe and other countries, including Belgium, which asked to benefit from the software upgrade too.