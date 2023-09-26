BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
Sep 26, 2023
Technology

Apple’s software update on iPhone 12 limited to France

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:10pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BRUSSELS: Apple’s software update on its iPhone 12 was limited to France, Belgian industry regulator BIPT-IBPT told Reuters in an emailed statement despite the latter having requested the same update.

Apple had pledged to update the software to defuse a row over radiation levels from iPhone 12 handsets, after France suspended sales of the phones earlier this month following tests it said found breaches of radiation exposure limits.

Apple to update iPhone 12 in France over radiation

The radiation warning in France, based on results of tests that differ from those carried out in other countries, has prompted concerns across Europe and other countries, including Belgium, which asked to benefit from the software upgrade too.

Apple's iPhone 12

