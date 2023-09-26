BAFL 38.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

  • Security forces kill commander Kifayat, also known as Tor Adnan
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2023 12:58pm

Security forces killed on Tuesday three terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber district’s Tirah area, Aaj News reported.

As per a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), exchange of fire took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists during the operation, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists, including commander Kifayat, also known as Tor Adnan.

“He was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

On September 21, security forces killed eight terrorists and arrested five others in IBOs conducted in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The military’s media wing stated that a fierce firefight between forces and terrorists occurred during the first operation in the general vicinity of Jani Khel, Bannu District.

Six terrorists were “sent to hell” as a result, while five were captured, according to the press release.

“These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces,” it stated.

