BAFL 38.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.47%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
HBL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.78%)
HUBC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
OGDC 96.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
PIOC 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.06%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
TRG 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,659 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,603 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 46,391 Decreased By -2.3 (-0%)
KSE30 16,192 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on higher US Treasuries, BOJ policy worries

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 11:30am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year JGB yield hovering at a decade high, as US Treasury yields hit fresh peaks and investors continued to assess the possibility of near-term policy adjustments by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield added to three straight weeks of gains overnight and touched a multi-year peak of 4.556% during Asian hours.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.745%, its highest since September 2013, after falling as low as 0.725% the day before.

“JGB investors continue to maintain a cautious stance on bond purchases because they anticipate minor adjustments to be announced during the October BOJ meeting,” said Ryutaro Kimura, fixed income strategist at AXA Investment Managers.

The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday, striking a dovish tone that was at odds with the Fed, which stiffened its hawkish stance at its policy meeting last week.

While BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s focus on wage growth might have dampened expectations of an early exit from negative interest rates, the chance of smaller adjustments to policy or forward guidance remain “relatively high,” including in response to a weakening yen, Kimura said.

Ueda on Monday said there was “very high uncertainty” over whether companies would continue raising prices and wages.

The yen, meanwhile, hit 148.97 to the dollar on the same day and remained near the 11-month low. The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%.

The five-year yield was up 1 bps at 0.3%.

The 20-year JGB yield sat 1.5 bps higher at 1.465%, while the 30-year JGB yield settled at 1.7% after rising as high as 1.705%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bps to 1.835% after a scheduled auction for the bond before last sitting flat.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise on higher US Treasuries, BOJ policy worries

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

Read more stories