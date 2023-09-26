Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Monday and directed the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The NPMC meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed. The meeting was attended by the chief statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), and representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Food Security and Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, the KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners, and magistrates against hoarders.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the PBS will give access of its APP to the provinces so that prices can be monitored and controlled in the provinces.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimising the price difference between wholesale and retail items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximise relief for the common man.

