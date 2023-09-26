BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Monday and directed the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The NPMC meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed. The meeting was attended by the chief statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), and representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Food Security and Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, the KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

ECC struggles to lower prices of essentials

The minister emphasized zero tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners, and magistrates against hoarders.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the PBS will give access of its APP to the provinces so that prices can be monitored and controlled in the provinces.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimising the price difference between wholesale and retail items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximise relief for the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation PBS FBR NPMC commodity prices essential commodities national price and monitoring committee wholesale prices retail prices

Comments

1000 characters

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories