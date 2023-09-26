US Assistant Secy to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: United States Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Pakistan and Bangladesh from September 25 – October 2, the US Embassy said here on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the US Embassy said that Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will be visiting Islamabad, Karachi, and Dhaka from September 25 to October 2, 2023.

According to the statement, the assistant secretary will meet with embassy and consulate staff and observe consular operations, and she will meet with host government officials to discuss consular issues.

“Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States,” it added.

