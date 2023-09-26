BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA unearths unit producing fabricated milk

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday following a raid on Mujahid Zubair Dairy situated at Roshan Bhela, Kasur, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) besides discarding a huge quantity of substandard milk, ghee and other items.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while talking to media said that a dairy safety team of PFA Kasur raided a fake milk production unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals and other ingredients.

He said that the raiding team took milk samples on the spot and found contamination of vegetable oil, whey powder, polluted water and chemicals.

The raiding team discarded a huge quantity of substandard milk, 50kg powder and 48kg ghee besides confiscating a vehicle, 11 drums, mixing machines and other goods during the raid, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIR milk Ghee PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

PFA unearths unit producing fabricated milk

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories