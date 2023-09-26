PFA unearths unit producing fabricated milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday following a raid on Mujahid Zubair Dairy situated at Roshan Bhela, Kasur, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) besides discarding a huge quantity of substandard milk, ghee and other items.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar while talking to media said that a dairy safety team of PFA Kasur raided a fake milk production unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk with hazardous chemicals and other ingredients.

He said that the raiding team took milk samples on the spot and found contamination of vegetable oil, whey powder, polluted water and chemicals.

The raiding team discarded a huge quantity of substandard milk, 50kg powder and 48kg ghee besides confiscating a vehicle, 11 drums, mixing machines and other goods during the raid, he added.

