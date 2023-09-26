BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 25, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-1               Chem           Load           Alpine Marine      24-09-2023
                  Bulldog        Chemical       Services
B-2/B-3           New            Load           Evergreen Shipping &
                  Asoura         Cement         Logistics          22-09-2023
B-6/B-7           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping Line
                  Shu            Container      Pak Pvt Ltd        24-09-2023
B-11/B-12         Skyfall        Load Talc      Crystal Sea        23-09-2023
                                 Powder         Services Pvt. Ltd
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Hamburg        Container      Line Pak           24-09-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Olympia        Disc Load      Cosco Shipping Line
                                 Container      Pak Pvt Ltd        24-09-2023
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-2           Apl Florida    Disc Load      Cma Cgm
                                 Container      Pakistan           24-09-2023
                                                 (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco             25-09-2023     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
Hamburg                          Container                   Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Safeen Prize      25-09-2023     Disc Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                  Services (Pvt)Ltd
Xin Chang Shu     25-09-2023     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                   Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Olympia           25-09-2023     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                   Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saehan            25-09-2023     D/2000 Base Oil                Alpine Marine
Kostar                                                               Services
Independent
Spirit            25-09-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Sargodha      26-09-2023     D/64949 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Pvt Flora         26-09-2023     D/7500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Dm Emerald        26-09-2023     L/10000 Ethanol            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Eva Usuki         26-09-2023     L/10500 Chemical           Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Ever Useful       26-09-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Highway           26-09-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                   (Pvt) Ltd.
Safeen Pride      26-09-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services (Pvt)Ltd
Zhong Gu          26-09-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                         Agency Pvt Ltd
Singapore         26-09-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                               (Pvt) Limited.
Vintage Reef      26-09-2023     D/27500 Fertilizer             Bulk Shipping
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Bao Lai           26-09-2023     D/18540 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                         &Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Aspasia Bay       25-09-2023     Barite Lumps                               -
Chemroad
Hawk              25-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cma Cgm
Titan             25-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Leyla Aksoy       25-09-2023     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              HPC Unity      Palm Kernel    Alpine          Sep. 19, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              DSI Polaris    Coal           Ocean World     Sep. 23, 2023
PIBT              Avra           Coal           International
                                                Shipping        Sep. 24, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Berden         Wheat          East Wind       Sep. 23, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya        Container      GAC                           Sept. 25, 2023
Starry            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Chem-Road
Aqua              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
King Gregory      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
HPC Unity         Palm Kernel    Alpine                        Sept. 25, 2023
DSI Polaris       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Berden            Wheat          East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia            Soyabean       Sea Trade                     Sept. 25, 2023
Tanzanite         oil
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
BeksHalil         Wheat          East Wind                 Waiting for berths
Yankul Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Bird          Wheat          North Star                              -do-
Sunrey            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Dignity           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sky Blue          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Agrigento     Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 25, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn          Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Seletar           Container      GAC                           Sept. 26, 2023
MSC
Greenwich         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories