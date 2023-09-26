KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 25, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-1 Chem Load Alpine Marine 24-09-2023
Bulldog Chemical Services
B-2/B-3 New Load Evergreen Shipping &
Asoura Cement Logistics 22-09-2023
B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line
Shu Container Pak Pvt Ltd 24-09-2023
B-11/B-12 Skyfall Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-09-2023
Powder Services Pvt. Ltd
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Hamburg Container Line Pak 24-09-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line
Container Pak Pvt Ltd 24-09-2023
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-2 Apl Florida Disc Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan 24-09-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Hamburg Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Safeen Prize 25-09-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services (Pvt)Ltd
Xin Chang Shu 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Olympia 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saehan 25-09-2023 D/2000 Base Oil Alpine Marine
Kostar Services
Independent
Spirit 25-09-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Sargodha 26-09-2023 D/64949 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Pvt Flora 26-09-2023 D/7500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Dm Emerald 26-09-2023 L/10000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Eva Usuki 26-09-2023 L/10500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Ever Useful 26-09-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Highway 26-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd.
Safeen Pride 26-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services (Pvt)Ltd
Zhong Gu 26-09-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency Pvt Ltd
Singapore 26-09-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited.
Vintage Reef 26-09-2023 D/27500 Fertilizer Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Bao Lai 26-09-2023 D/18540 General Legend Shipping
Cargo &Logistics Pvt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Aspasia Bay 25-09-2023 Barite Lumps -
Chemroad
Hawk 25-09-2023 Tanker -
Cma Cgm
Titan 25-09-2023 Container Ship -
Leyla Aksoy 25-09-2023 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 HPC Unity Palm Kernel Alpine Sep. 19, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT DSI Polaris Coal Ocean World Sep. 23, 2023
PIBT Avra Coal International
Shipping Sep. 24, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 23, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya Container GAC Sept. 25, 2023
Starry Palm oil Alpine -do-
Chem-Road
Aqua Chemicals Alpine -do-
King Gregory Gas oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
HPC Unity Palm Kernel Alpine Sept. 25, 2023
DSI Polaris Coal Ocean World -do-
Berden Wheat East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia Soyabean Sea Trade Sept. 25, 2023
Tanzanite oil
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine -do-
BeksHalil Wheat East Wind Waiting for berths
Yankul Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Bird Wheat North Star -do-
Sunrey Mogas Alpine -do-
Dignity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Agrigento Container MSC PAK Sept. 25, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Seletar Container GAC Sept. 26, 2023
MSC
Greenwich Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
