KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 25, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-1 Chem Load Alpine Marine 24-09-2023 Bulldog Chemical Services B-2/B-3 New Load Evergreen Shipping & Asoura Cement Logistics 22-09-2023 B-6/B-7 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line Shu Container Pak Pvt Ltd 24-09-2023 B-11/B-12 Skyfall Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-09-2023 Powder Services Pvt. Ltd Alongside WEST Wharf B-26/B-27 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Hamburg Container Line Pak 24-09-2023 Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line Container Pak Pvt Ltd 24-09-2023 Alongside SOUTH Wharf Saptl-2 Apl Florida Disc Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan 24-09-2023 (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Hamburg Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd Safeen Prize 25-09-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping Container Services (Pvt)Ltd Xin Chang Shu 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd Olympia 25-09-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Saehan 25-09-2023 D/2000 Base Oil Alpine Marine Kostar Services Independent Spirit 25-09-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd M.T.Sargodha 26-09-2023 D/64949 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Pvt Flora 26-09-2023 D/7500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Dm Emerald 26-09-2023 L/10000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Eva Usuki 26-09-2023 L/10500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Ever Useful 26-09-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Highway 26-09-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping (Pvt) Ltd. Safeen Pride 26-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services (Pvt)Ltd Zhong Gu 26-09-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Pvt Ltd Singapore 26-09-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited. Vintage Reef 26-09-2023 D/27500 Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Bao Lai 26-09-2023 D/18540 General Legend Shipping Cargo &Logistics Pvt ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Aspasia Bay 25-09-2023 Barite Lumps - Chemroad Hawk 25-09-2023 Tanker - Cma Cgm Titan 25-09-2023 Container Ship - Leyla Aksoy 25-09-2023 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 HPC Unity Palm Kernel Alpine Sep. 19, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT DSI Polaris Coal Ocean World Sep. 23, 2023 PIBT Avra Coal International Shipping Sep. 24, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Berden Wheat East Wind Sep. 23, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Meratus Jayawijaya Container GAC Sept. 25, 2023 Starry Palm oil Alpine -do- Chem-Road Aqua Chemicals Alpine -do- King Gregory Gas oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= HPC Unity Palm Kernel Alpine Sept. 25, 2023 DSI Polaris Coal Ocean World -do- Berden Wheat East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hafnia Soyabean Sea Trade Sept. 25, 2023 Tanzanite oil Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine -do- BeksHalil Wheat East Wind Waiting for berths Yankul Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Bird Wheat North Star -do- Sunrey Mogas Alpine -do- Dignity Palm oil Alpine -do- Sky Blue Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Agrigento Container MSC PAK Sept. 25, 2023 Maersk Brooklyn Container GAC -do- Maersk Seletar Container GAC Sept. 26, 2023 MSC Greenwich Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

