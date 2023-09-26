KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 25, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
228,485,321 134,845,068 6,478,064,469 4,209,616,283
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,793,818,827 (1,659,256,290) 134,562,538
Local Individuals 8,625,179,893 (8,365,464,068) 259,715,825
Local Corporates 4,122,286,832 (4,516,565,195) (394,278,362)
