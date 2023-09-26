Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 25, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,393.68
High: 46,590.26
Low: 46,305.88
Net Change: 27.47
Volume (000): 89,592
Value (000): 4,250,594
Makt Cap (000) 1,607,530,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,803.54
NET CH (-) 218.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,742.33
NET CH (+) 33.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,833.51
NET CH (-) 35.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,316.63
NET CH (+) 55.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,352.27
NET CH (+) 5.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,698.92
NET CH (-) 9.83
------------------------------------
As on: 25-Sep-2023
====================================
