KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 25, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,393.68 High: 46,590.26 Low: 46,305.88 Net Change: 27.47 Volume (000): 89,592 Value (000): 4,250,594 Makt Cap (000) 1,607,530,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,803.54 NET CH (-) 218.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,742.33 NET CH (+) 33.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,833.51 NET CH (-) 35.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,316.63 NET CH (+) 55.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,352.27 NET CH (+) 5.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,698.92 NET CH (-) 9.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-Sep-2023 ====================================

