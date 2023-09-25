BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
Sustainable fuel targets will be challenge for aviation industry

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 02:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BERLIN: It will be a challenge for companies to meet the European Union’s new targets for the use of sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at an industry conference on Monday.

“We have committed ourselves in Germany to the market ramp-up of these fuels,” he said in Hamburg, according to a transcript of his speech.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament adopted a deal to set binding targets for airlines in Europe to increase their use of SAFs, which have net-zero CO2 emissions or lower CO2 emissions than the fossil fuel kerosene.

Scholz to host Central Asian leaders to boost ties

Industry representatives, including Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, have warned that reaching the targets will not be possible with today’s production, with SAFs currently making up just a fraction of airlines’ fuel.

Sustainable fuel targets will be challenge for aviation industry

