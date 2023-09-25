Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan factfile

KABUL: Cricket World Cup factfile on Afghanistan:

World ranking

9

Match schedule (GMT)

Oct 07: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala (0500)

Oct 11: v India at New Delhi (0830)

Oct 15: v England at New Delhi (0830)

Oct 18: v New Zealand at Chennai (0830)

Oct 23: v Pakistan at Chennai (0830)

Oct 30: v Sri Lanka at Pune (0830)

Nov 03: v Netherlands at Lucknow (0830)

Nov 07: v Australia at Mumbai (0830)

Nov 10: v South Africa at Ahmedabad (0830)

Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Leading run-scorer in squad

Rahmat Shah: 3,269 runs; highest score 114; average 36.22; Hundreds 5; Fifties 23

Leading wicket-taker in squad

Rashid Khan: 172 wickets; best bowling 7-18; average 19.53

Previous world cup appearances

1975: Did not participate

1979: Did not participate

1983: Did not participate

1987: Did not participate

1992: Did not participate

1996: Did not participate

1999: Did not participate

2003: Did not participate

2007: Did not qualify

2011: Did not qualify

2019: Group stage

What the captain says

“The World Cup is a great event, and we are looking forward to it. It’s a dream for every player to play there, especially in India where we hope we can get a lot of support. There is a lot of expectation back home during big events. People back home are expecting a lot from us, they want us to win.”