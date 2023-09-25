Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan factfile
- 9th ranked Afghanistan to kickoff their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Oct 7
KABUL: Cricket World Cup factfile on Afghanistan:
World ranking
9
Match schedule (GMT)
Oct 07: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala (0500)
Oct 11: v India at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 15: v England at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 18: v New Zealand at Chennai (0830)
Oct 23: v Pakistan at Chennai (0830)
Oct 30: v Sri Lanka at Pune (0830)
Nov 03: v Netherlands at Lucknow (0830)
Nov 07: v Australia at Mumbai (0830)
Nov 10: v South Africa at Ahmedabad (0830)
Squad
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Leading run-scorer in squad
Rahmat Shah: 3,269 runs; highest score 114; average 36.22; Hundreds 5; Fifties 23
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Rashid Khan: 172 wickets; best bowling 7-18; average 19.53
Previous world cup appearances
1975: Did not participate
1979: Did not participate
1983: Did not participate
1987: Did not participate
1992: Did not participate
1996: Did not participate
1999: Did not participate
2003: Did not participate
2007: Did not qualify
2011: Did not qualify
2019: Group stage
What the captain says
“The World Cup is a great event, and we are looking forward to it. It’s a dream for every player to play there, especially in India where we hope we can get a lot of support. There is a lot of expectation back home during big events. People back home are expecting a lot from us, they want us to win.”
