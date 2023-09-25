BAFL 38.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
FCCL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.88%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
HBL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.32%)
HUBC 86.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
MLCF 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
OGDC 96.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.74%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
PPL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.59%)
PRL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.57%)
UNITY 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,661 Increased By 6.2 (0.13%)
BR30 16,617 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
KSE100 46,438 Increased By 16.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,244 Decreased By -16 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 09:47am

Oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports while remaining wary of further rate hikes that could dampen demand.

Brent crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.3%, to $93.59 a barrel by 0434 GMT after settling 3 cents lower on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures extended gains for a second session, trading at $90.27 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2%.

“Crude oil prices have started the week on the front foot, as the market continues to digest Russia’s temporary ban on diesel and gasoline exports, into an already tight market, offset with the Fed’s hawkish message that rates will stay higher for longer,” IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Both contracts fell last week, snapping a three-week winning streak, after a hawkish Federal Reserve stance rattled global financial sectors and raised oil demand concerns.

Prices had rallied more than 10% in the previous three weeks on forecasts of a wide crude supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended additional supply cuts to the end of the year.

Last week, Moscow temporarily banned gasoline and diesel exports to most countries in order to stabilise the domestic market, fanning concerns of low products supply especially for heating oil as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter.

“The Russian fuel export ban news appears to be priced in for the time being but the undercurrent of global oil supply tightness runs deep, with an intense focus on diesel shortages and fears over unanticipated LNG supply disruptions likely to persist, especially in the European markets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

In the United States, the number of operating oil rigs fell by eight to 507 last week, their lowest since February 2022, despite higher prices, a weekly report from Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Expectations of better economic data this week from China, the world’s largest crude importer, also lifted sentiment.

However, analysts flagged that oil prices face technical resistance at the November 2022 highs that were hit last week.

China’s manufacturing sector is expected to return to expansion mode in September, with the purchasing manufacturing index forecast to rise above 50 for the first time since March, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

In a positive sign, China’s oil demand increased 0.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to 16.3 million bpd last week, partly due to a gradual recovery in jet fuel demand for international flights, they added.

Oil prices Russian oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Read more stories