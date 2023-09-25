BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: In an alarming disclosure, the caretaker federal government has announced to have withdrawn from the market the injection that caused loss of eyesight among people— only after several persons have been affected by it.

The two suppliers involved in the supply of this injection “Avastin” are being proceeded against with the registration of related cases, caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan told the media on Sunday.

This statement came against the backdrop of reports surfaced in the recent days suggesting the loss of eyesight in several diabetic patients in different cities of Punjab— including Lahore, Multan, Kasur, Jhang and Sadiqabad— after being administered one particular locally-manufactured injection.

Punjab health sector: Desired improvement not possible without stakeholders’ cooperation

Reports also suggest that an organised racket or “mafia” is behind the sale of harmful medicines or drugs in the country.

“We are investigating this issue from different angles,” the caretaker minister said. He was accompanied by Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir.

Jan claimed that the government would compensate the victims for the harm caused to them by this injection used for eye treatment of diabetic patients.

A final statement on the matter would be issued after the completion of the related probe, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab caretaker health minister said, the two suppliers against whom the cases have been registered are identified as Naveed and Hafiz Bilal. “They are extremely tyrant people who were making a profit of not less than one hundred thousand rupees on each injection,” he told the journalists.

He said each injection has the potency of 100 milligrams and the number of affected patients is estimated to be between 14 and 20. The entire stock has been removed from the market by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the caretaker minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab caretaker government formed a five-member committee to investigate this issue. According to reports, the panel is being led by Dr Asad Aslam Khan as Convener. Other members include Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Mayo Hospital’s Dr Muhammad Moin, Lahore General Hospital’s Dr Tayyaba and Services Hospital’s Professor Dr Mohsin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

