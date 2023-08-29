BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Pakistan

Punjab health sector: Desired improvement not possible without stakeholders’ cooperation

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram said on Monday that they are striving hard to improve the conditions of Punjab's government hospitals but bringing improvement in the health sector is not possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr Javed Akram said that as per vision of Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, we are trying to provide better medical facilities to the public of the Punjab.

Pakistan will be the third largest country in the world in terms of population in the next 20 years. We have to provide better health facilities to the people in the same ratio, he added.

During the meeting, discussion was held for further improvement in the health sector. Different proposals were discussed. The representatives of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions said that they are standing with the Punjab Health Department for the improvement of the health sector.

They also appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Health Minister Dr Javed Akram and Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan for providing better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

