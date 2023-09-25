Japanese diplomat seeks exchange of delegations

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro in a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here Sunday, said that there is a need for exchange of academic and trade delegations to increase people to people contact with Pakistan.

During the meeting held here at the Governor House, a detailed discussion on increasing bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism and education sectors was held.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor asked the Japanese ambassador to consider the inclusion of Pakistan in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) for the export of textiles, sports and leather products to Japan, adding that spinning mills in Pakistan’s textile industry are using Japanese technology.

He said that preferential trade facilities from Japan will boost trade relations between the two countries. He said that Pakistanis living in Japan are playing a positive role in Japan’s economy. He said that Pakistanis living in Japan are contributing to the export of used cars and Halal food.

The governor said that Japanese automobiles are in high demand in Pakistan due to their good quality. He said that he appreciates the collaboration of various Japanese companies in providing technology to the local industry.

He further said that there should be exchange of student delegations from both countries in the education sector, adding he said that the students from Japan should come here and study in universities. Exchanges between students in each other’s universities will strengthen ties at the public level, he added.

The governor emphasized that there is a need to increase the volume of trade between Pakistan and Japan. He said that Japan should review its travel advisory, Pakistan is a peaceful country in terms of tourism.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the annual Khatm-e-Nabuwat (SAW) Conference at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor Balighur Rehman said that belief in the oneness of Allah (Tauhid) and finality of Prophethood; Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU) is the last Prophet of Allah is the integral part of our faith.

He said that the slightest doubt in this belief is enough to exclude anyone from the circle of Islam. He said that Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala sent Hazrat Muhammad, (PBUH), to the world as a mercy for all the humanity, and ended the chain of Prophethood after him. He said that the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the source of guidance for all mankind until the Day of Judgment.

The governor said that during the Muslim League (N) era, between 2013 and 2018, a bill was passed to teach recitation and translation of the Holy Quran compulsory to the Muslim children. He further said that in our religion, great emphasis has been placed on high morals and character building.

He said that in the light of his instructions as chancellor, special attention is being paid to the character building of students in the universities. A large number of religious scholars, including Maulana Fazal Rahim, Shabbir Usmani, Maulana Abdul Rauf Makki and others were present in the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023