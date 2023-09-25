BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Asian Games: SL women’s team beats Pakistan

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

LAHORE: Sri Lanka women cricket team beat Pakistan women team by six wickets in the second semi-final of the 19th Asian Games women’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Sunday says a message received here.

Pakistan, who had won gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions, will now take on Bangladesh for the bronze medal game at the same venue Monday at 0900 local time. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and India will compete for the gold medal match scheduled on Monday at 1400 local time.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 75 for nine in 20 over. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar (16, 27b, 1x4), Muneeba Ali (13, 16b, 1x6) and Omaima Sohail (10, 17b, 1x6) were the only batters to enter double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani bagged three wickets for 21, while Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan kept the Sri Lanka batters in check and dismissed four batters in process. Sri Lanka eventually achieved the target in the 17th over.

Harshitha Samarawickrama (23, 41b, 1x4) top-scored for the winning team.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani grabbed one wicket each.

Scores in brief:

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six wickets Pakistan 75-9, 20 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 16, Muneeba Ali 13, Omaima Sohail 10; Udeshika Prabodhani 3-21, Kavisha Dilhari 2-15)

Sri Lanka 77-4, 16.3 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 23).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

