Allied Bank partners with Synapsify & Fasset for Web 3.0 initiative

KARACHI: To remain at the forefront of innovation and uphold our commitment to providing the best digital banking experience, Allied Bank (ABL) is pleased to announce another step in the advancement of Metaverse and Web3.0 initiatives for its customers.

This initiative is made possible in collaboration with Synapsify Systems (SSL), a deep-tech R&D company, and Fasset, a UAE based Web3 fintech.

The project will empower ABL customers as well as prospective customers to access a new and improved virtual touch point in the Metaverse, personalize their avatars whilst learning about the offerings of the Bank as well as other significant features.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Zaman, Group Head of Digital Business at ABL, Dr. Shahzor Ahmad, CEO of SSL and Fahad Azeem, CEO of Fasset Pakistan (Diamond Technology Limited).

The signing ceremony was attended by senior management representatives from all parties, including Mujahid Ali - Chief Technology & Digital Transformation, Mohsin Mithani - Chief Digital Officer, Zubair Sharif – Chief Banking Services Group and Nauman ul Haq Qureshi – Chief Information Technology Group from ABL’s side. From Fasset, Taimoor Shamsi was also present. SSL was represented by the COO, Dr. Saifullah Awan, the CTO, Muhammad Danish Ashraf, and Project Manager (Metaverse Engineering), Shehryar Ahmad Khan.

Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer - ABL, commented on the occasion, “This partnership perfectly aligns with Allied Bank’s strategic approach towards digital transformation and furthers our plans to address the growing demand of digital native customers through the continuous evolution of our offerings in Web 3.0.”

Daniel Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer at Fasset commented, “Through this collaboration, Fasset reinforces its commitment to strengthen the digital financial infrastructure of burgeoning economies such as Pakistan, ushering in an era of financial inclusivity and innovation alongside our esteemed partner, Allied Bank.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023