BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023
Markets

Copper on track for weekly loss due to strong dollar

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023

LONDON: Copper prices were on track for a weekly loss on Friday due to a strong dollar, high inventories and reduced risk appetite after the US Federal Reserve signalled monetary policy would remain restrictive for longer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,219 per metric ton at 1617 GMT. Its 1.8% drop on Thursday was the deepest daily decline since Aug. 1.

The US dollar currency index was on track for its 10th consecutive weekly increase in the wake of the Fed decision, making dollar-priced metals less attractive to holders of other currencies.

“With rates this high now, investors face a dilemma – do they continue to hold no-yielding metal exposure, or switch to some other asset that offers rising returns,” said Tom Price, head of commodities at Liberum.

Adding to the pressure on prices for copper, which is used in the power and construction sectors, inventories in LME-registered warehouses remained at their highest level since May 2022, and data by the ICSG showed that the copper market was in surplus in the January-July period.

The discount for near-term delivery versus the LME three-month copper contract was at a four-month high, indicating plentiful immediate supply.

In the longer term, the copper market should find support from demand from the green energy transition and economic stimulus in China, the world’s top metals consumer, said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 16.9% this week, according to the exchange.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,240.5 per ton. LME’s on-warrant stocks fell to a one-month low after new cancellations in three different locations, including South Korea’s Gwangyang port, daily data showed.

LME nickel gained 1.5% to $19,410 a ton. The metal hit $19,100, its lowest level since July 2022, on Thursday.

Zinc was 1.5% higher at $2,551, lead added 1.4% to $2,214, and tin rose 2.8% to $26,330.

