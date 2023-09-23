BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Conjunctivitis spreading fast in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

LAHORE: The epidemic of conjunctivitis is spreading fast in Lahore with hundreds of patients thronging government hospitals daily due to this viral infection.

The victim of conjunctivitis, a highly contagious eye infection, complains redness, inflammation, and painful eyes with excessive tearing.

Experts warn that if precautions are not taken, there is a significant risk of widespread transmission of the virus. The virus is spreading at an unprecedented rate, with infections being transmitted not only through direct contact but also through the air and casual conversations, they said.

Prof Asad Aslam, a leading ophthalmologist, emphasised the importance of precautionary measures. He said, “This virus can easily spread through touching contaminated surfaces, close contact with infected individuals, and even through talking.”

“To protect yourself, it is advisable to wear black glasses, separate your bedding and utensils immediately, and exercise extreme caution to avoid further transmission,” he asserted.

Prof Aslam further emphasised the necessity of practicing good hygiene to contain the virus. “The virus can persist on surfaces for seven to 10 days, and sometimes even up to three or four weeks. If a patient touches their eyeball and then contacts other surfaces or individuals, there is a high risk of transmission.”

A patient Iqbal shared his experience, saying, “I came back from a trip, and suddenly one eye got damaged, and then the other eye also got damaged. There is an irritation that’s hard to bear. We need to be careful with each other and also use our personal items used in daily life responsibly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore government hospitals conjunctivitis viral infection eye infection

Comments

1000 characters

Conjunctivitis spreading fast in Lahore

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories