Conjunctivitis spreading fast in Lahore

LAHORE: The epidemic of conjunctivitis is spreading fast in Lahore with hundreds of patients thronging government hospitals daily due to this viral infection.

The victim of conjunctivitis, a highly contagious eye infection, complains redness, inflammation, and painful eyes with excessive tearing.

Experts warn that if precautions are not taken, there is a significant risk of widespread transmission of the virus. The virus is spreading at an unprecedented rate, with infections being transmitted not only through direct contact but also through the air and casual conversations, they said.

Prof Asad Aslam, a leading ophthalmologist, emphasised the importance of precautionary measures. He said, “This virus can easily spread through touching contaminated surfaces, close contact with infected individuals, and even through talking.”

“To protect yourself, it is advisable to wear black glasses, separate your bedding and utensils immediately, and exercise extreme caution to avoid further transmission,” he asserted.

Prof Aslam further emphasised the necessity of practicing good hygiene to contain the virus. “The virus can persist on surfaces for seven to 10 days, and sometimes even up to three or four weeks. If a patient touches their eyeball and then contacts other surfaces or individuals, there is a high risk of transmission.”

A patient Iqbal shared his experience, saying, “I came back from a trip, and suddenly one eye got damaged, and then the other eye also got damaged. There is an irritation that’s hard to bear. We need to be careful with each other and also use our personal items used in daily life responsibly.”

