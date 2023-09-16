CM Punjab, Chinese CG discuss agri, industrial & IT sectors

LAHORE: Acting Chinese Consul General Cao Ke has expressed China's commitment to fostering strong ties with its friends, extending a warm welcome to Pakistani friends.

He said this while talking to the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday. During the meeting, both discussed matters related to the CM’s upcoming visit to China.

The Chinese CG termed Mohsin Naqvi's forthcoming visit as a significant step towards enhancing cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors. “We are eagerly awaiting CM Mohsin Naqvi-led delegation’s visit to China,” he added. During the trip, both sides will explore opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in these domains. Under the CM's leadership, the delegation will observe China's one-window operation system which is regarded as a model for capital investment facilitation worldwide.

The CM noted that the IT sector offers numerous prospects for private-sector partnerships. The Chinese assistance for dealing with agriculture-related challenges and combating smog will be welcomed; he said and hinted that there are prospects for linking Punjab's agricultural universities and colleges with their counterparts in China.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir highlighted the potential for cultivating hybrid rice seeds and seedless oranges in Punjab. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, chairman P&D, secretary finance, CMO’s secretary (coord) and others were also present.

Moreover, in compliance with the direction of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an organized crackdown has been initiated against the drug peddlers to save the people from this menace. The CM chaired a meeting about drug peddling and its eradication at his office in which it was agreed to collaborate with the NGOs for rehabilitating the addicts.

IG Police Usman Anwar briefed that 18 kilograms of ice, 180 kilograms of heroin and 7,100 kilograms of charas have been seized during the last three weeks, leading to the arrest of 310 key drug dealers and the clearing of 600 hotspots. The police have arrested 7,500 individuals along with handlers of professional beggars.

The CM ordered to intensify the crackdown further and called for comprehensive planning to establish rehabilitation centers across Punjab. He expressed the desire to rehabilitate addicts as useful citizens of society, adding that the number of beds in these centers will also be increased.

