Gohar, Tessori meet with industrialists

KARACHI: Interim Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr. Gohar Eijaz along with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met a delegation of industrialists at the Governor House.

They discussed the continuous supply of electricity, gas and water to industries, measures to reduce electricity rates, elimination of load-shedding of electricity and gas, promotion of export industries and other related issues, a Governor House release said.

Sindh Governor that the caretaker federal government was trying to solve the problems of the business community and was in touch with the relevant ministries for continuous supply of gas, electricity and gas to the industries.

Dr Gohar Eijaz said that Karachi’s various businesses had an important role in the country’s economy.