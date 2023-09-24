BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gohar, Tessori meet with industrialists

APP Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: Interim Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr. Gohar Eijaz along with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met a delegation of industrialists at the Governor House.

They discussed the continuous supply of electricity, gas and water to industries, measures to reduce electricity rates, elimination of load-shedding of electricity and gas, promotion of export industries and other related issues, a Governor House release said.

Sindh Governor that the caretaker federal government was trying to solve the problems of the business community and was in touch with the relevant ministries for continuous supply of gas, electricity and gas to the industries.

Dr Gohar Eijaz said that Karachi’s various businesses had an important role in the country’s economy.

Governor House Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori caretaker federal government Dr. Gohar Eijaz

Comments

1000 characters

Gohar, Tessori meet with industrialists

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Gohar for growth, industrial uplift

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Duplex, packaging boards: Customs’ values revised

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Austerity measures: GEPCO cuts board members’ per meeting fee by 42pc

Justice Tariq says ‘No action required against 4 judges under Article 209 of Constitution’

‘Transactions’ through fake firm: FBR unearths massive Rs214.8bn sales tax fraud

Read more stories