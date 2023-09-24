BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
FM for reforms in int’l financial architecture

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani outlined Pakistan’s views on an interactive dialogue on “a path for the reform of the international financial architecture.”

In a statement here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the caretaker foreign minister stated the views while participating in the 47th Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Group of 77 and China held at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

In his statement to the forum, Jilani stated that, over the past three years, the economies of the developing countries had been devastated by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; climate-induced disasters and proliferating conflicts.

To support the developing countries, the caretaker FM proposed the adoption of an action plan by the Group of 77 and China for reforms of the international financial architecture.

He also suggested the creation of mechanisms within the UN to monitor and implement these reforms.

