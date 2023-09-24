PTI urges ECP to announce cut-off date for polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday called upon Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to shun the ‘useless practice of hiding behind the so-called technicalities’ to avoid giving a cut-off date for general elections, insisting the electoral body must play its constitutional role to ensure holding elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

The PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, severely criticised the ECP for its ‘dillydallying tactics’ to announce a cut-off election date and demanded it to stop the approach of deviating from the constitution.

He said that the ECP is trying to use technical reasons as an excuse to avoid announcement of the cut-off elections date, adding that the system of Pakistan was built on the foundations of democracy; hence, the ECP must focus on exercising its constitutional duty to conduct fair and transparent elections within the constitutionally defined framework.

“The electoral body is not willing to give constitutional rights of vote to 240 million after the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9,” he lamented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023