JI slams govt for further hike in power tariff

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday denounced the interim government for giving further rise in power tariff, saying that only poor bears the burnt of all financial burdens.

In a stiff reaction to the government’s new price hike move that made the electricity costlier further by Rs 3.28 a unit, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the poor will suffer from additional burden of Rs 159 billion.

The interim government has completely failed to govern the nation with better economic policies to provide the poor with a relief but it has created a challenging atmosphere for their very survival, instead, he criticised.

He criticised anti-poor economic policies of interim government.

He warned that the anti-public policies will have severe repercussions for the entire society.

