  • Important updates from September 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Read here for details.

  • Egyptian tourist dishes out AED100,000 for 11 iPhone 15s in Dubai

Read here for details.

  • TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar calls for countering all terrorists including Hindutva inspired extremists

Read here for details.

  • PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

Read here for details.

  • Dr Amjad Saqib appointed chairman BISP

Read here for details.

  • Closed industrial units: Minister advocates payment of power bills in instalments

Read here for details.

  • No change in Nawaz Sharif’s return plan, says Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Read here for details.

