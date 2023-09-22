No change in Nawaz Sharif’s return plan, says Shehbaz

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Friday that there had been no change in Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, ending rumours about the party leader’s homecoming.

Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while interacting with the media in London ahead of an impromptu meeting with elder brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the arrangements for party supremo’s reception upon his arrival in Pakistan.

Shehbaz refuted the rumours surrounding the elder Sharif’s return, adding that a response would be provided soon.

In the meantime, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said extensive preparations were being made to welcome Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

She said the London meeting was to address the reception plans for Nawaz Sharif and other relevant matters.

Prominent PML-N figures, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhary, and Abid Sher Ali, attended the meeting.