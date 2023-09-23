BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has increased customs values on the import of 42 types of lubricating oils from China, Turkey, Korea, and the Middle East for collection of enhanced duties and taxes from the said item.

In this regard, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (1805 of 2023), here on Thursday.

The customs values have been revised on the import of gasoline engine oil, diesel engine oil, motorcycle engine oil, gear oil, gas engine oil, hydraulic oil/spindle oil, ATF (Automatic Transmission Fluid), compressor oil, turbine oil, heat transfer oil and motor oil.

Import/export cargoes: FBR tightens procedures for tracking, monitoring

The existing valuation ruling was over six years old and customs values determined were not reflecting the prevailing international market. Therefore, an exercise was conducted to revise the customs values.

In line with the statutory sequential order of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, the directorate conducted a market survey under subsection (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Various retail/wholesale markets were visited to observe the actual prices of lubricating oils. On the basis of available data/information collected and exercise conducted, the values of lubricating oils have been determined under sub-section (7), read with Section 25 (9), of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Therefore, the lubricating oils specified shall be assessed to duty/taxes at the new customs values, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

imports Taxes customs FBR Customs values diesel engine oil lubricating oils lubricating oils import

Comments

1000 characters

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

NESPAK secures contract in NEOM Project in KSA

‘Diamond’ category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme launched

Minister hands over mutation deed of FBR land to CEO

Read more stories