Sep 22, 2023
Egyptian tourist dishes out AED100,000 for 11 iPhone 15s in Dubai

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2023 02:40pm
Thousands of Apple fans flocked to Dubai Mall on Friday to get their hands on the latest iPhone on the first day of its UAE release. Among them were tourists who had arrived all the way from Egypt and Uzbekistan and collectively spent AED300,000 on the new devices, Khaleej Times reported.

Egyptian national Ahmed Brimu pre-booked 11 iPhones for his family, for which he paid AED100,000, which equates to roughly $27,000 or Rs7.8 million.

Apple delays high-end iPhone 15 models in China in sign of strong orders

“It took a long time for me to escape the queue and enter the store. It is all worth it now after getting my hands on the new device,” Brimu was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

“I purchased for my family all these devices who are eagerly waiting for it. I am so happy that I could make it on the first day,” he added.

Apple’s iPhone seen gaining market share in India as Pro model demand rises

Meanwhile three cousins from Uzbekistan were also at the mall in the early hours of the day to get their hands on Apple’s newest offering. Collectively, they spent over AED200,000 for 19 iPhones, including six iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB).

One of them told Khaleej Times: “We came to Dubai on visit. As the launch date was coinciding with our stay here, we decided to try out our luck in reserving the new mobile phone.

“We are leaving for Tashkent soon and I believe we are the first ones to get this in Uzbekistan.”

“This is my happiest day,” said another cousin.

Last week, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium case and faster chip that enables better cameras and mobile gaming, moves designed to respond to a global smartphone slump.

The new lineup includes iPhone 15 starting at $799 and iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899.

Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries.

