BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.03%)
DFML 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.44%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 96.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.94%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,557 Increased By 116.1 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2023 02:56pm

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the body responsible for facilitating and promoting international trade in Pakistan, has blamed an “inefficient/non-functional” refrigeration system that resulted in the restriction imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the export of fresh chilled meat from Pakistan.

“TDAP is actively addressing the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Government of the UAE on the export of fresh chilled meat (by sea) from Pakistan, effective October 10, 2023,” read a statement from the government body.

“The ban follows the arrival of several containers of sub-standard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of meat was allegedly due to inefficient/non-functionality of the refrigeration system installed in the reefer containers, which is a responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line,” said TDAP.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment updated its list of ‘approved slaughterhouses from countries, which are allowed to export meats and poultry meats to the UAE’, under which the ministry ordered to restrict the import from Pakistani companies through the sea route from October 10.

The UAE also mentioned specific requirements for shipments of fresh and chilled meat before October 10 via the sea route.

“Type of transportation from Pakistan to UAE for fresh, chilled meat by sea, only allowed for (vacuum packed - and/ or modified-atmosphere packed – meat), and their shelf life (according to UAE technical regulation UAE.S 150- 1) range from 60 to 120 days from the date of slaughtering,” it said.

However, the order will not affect the shipments of fresh and chilled meat which are sent via the air route.

Meanwhile, TDAP informed that the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai remains engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this event. “The mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban,” it said.

“We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE,” TDAP concluded.

pakistan exports TDAP UAE Pakistan UAE meat ban UAE meat exports Pakistan meat exports refigeration

Comments

1000 characters

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Read more stories