TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the body responsible for facilitating and promoting international trade in Pakistan, has blamed an “inefficient/non-functional” refrigeration system that resulted in the restriction imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the export of fresh chilled meat from Pakistan.

“TDAP is actively addressing the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Government of the UAE on the export of fresh chilled meat (by sea) from Pakistan, effective October 10, 2023,” read a statement from the government body.

“The ban follows the arrival of several containers of sub-standard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of meat was allegedly due to inefficient/non-functionality of the refrigeration system installed in the reefer containers, which is a responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line,” said TDAP.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment updated its list of ‘approved slaughterhouses from countries, which are allowed to export meats and poultry meats to the UAE’, under which the ministry ordered to restrict the import from Pakistani companies through the sea route from October 10.

The UAE also mentioned specific requirements for shipments of fresh and chilled meat before October 10 via the sea route.

“Type of transportation from Pakistan to UAE for fresh, chilled meat by sea, only allowed for (vacuum packed - and/ or modified-atmosphere packed – meat), and their shelf life (according to UAE technical regulation UAE.S 150- 1) range from 60 to 120 days from the date of slaughtering,” it said.

However, the order will not affect the shipments of fresh and chilled meat which are sent via the air route.

Meanwhile, TDAP informed that the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai remains engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this event. “The mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban,” it said.

“We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE,” TDAP concluded.